Aditi Rao Hydari joins Siddharth and Sharwanand for Telugu film 'Maha Samudram'

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who was recently seen in Telugu serial killer thriller V, which had its world premiere on Amazon Prime, has bagged her next Telugu project. As per a statement released on Monday by the makers of upcoming Telugu action-drama Maha Samudram, Aditi has been roped in as a leading actor. She will be sharing screen space with Siddharth and Sharwanand for the first time.

“The very talented and beautiful Aditi Rao Hydari is finalised as the female lead in our film. After considering various names, the makers felt Aditi would be the best choice for a crucial role which will have scope for her to perform,” read a statement. An excited Aditi tweeted, “Looking forward. Thank you for the warm welcome. A new story, a new journey and brand new butterflies in my tummy! Maha Samudram (sic).”

This project marks Siddharth’s return to Telugu cinema after seven years. Not long ago, a Deccan Chronicle report stated that Siddharth is likely to be seen as the antagonist in this project. “Siddharth would be an ideal choice for one of the protagonists’ roles because he’s a natural performer. Moreover, since the Telugu audiences haven’t seen much of him in the last few years, his casting will come as a breath of fresh air,” a source was quoted as saying in the report. Apparently, Ajay recently gave the script to Siddharth, who loved the intensity and depth of his character.

However, the makers haven’t officially confirmed whether Siddharth will be seen playing a negative role. As per the statement, Siddharth was looking for the right script for his Telugu comeback and he finally found one. The statement added that there will be many more surprise announcements with regards to the project in the coming weeks.

To be directed by Ajay Bhupathi of RX 100 fame, the film also stars Sharwanand as one of the leads. For the first time, Siddharth and Sharwanand will be seen together on screen. If everything goes as planned, the project will commence shooting from later this month. Sharwanand was last seen on screen in Telugu film Jaanu, a remake of Tamil romantic-drama 96. He’s currently shooting for a yet-untitled Telugu-Tamil bilingual for Dream Warrior Pictures.

On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari recent release was Nani's landmark 25th film V. Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. She is also a part of filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which went on floors last December in Thailand. The cast so far includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amala Paul, Parthiban and Jyothika among a few others.