Adani Group to make foray into media with Sanjay Pugalia heading initiatives

Sanjay Pugalia had stepped down as the President of Quint Digital Media Limited a few days ago.

Atom Media

It is speculated that Adani Group will be making its foray into media after the group announced on Saturday, September 18 that journalist Sanjay Pugalia will be joining Adani Enterprises as a Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief to lead the Group’s media initiatives. Just a couple of days ago, Sanjay stepped down as the President of Quint Digital Media Limited, the company announced in a Bombay Stock Exchange listing.

“We are pleased to announce the induction of veteran journalist Sanjay Pugalia into the Adani Group. Sanjay joins Adani Enterprises as a Chief Executive Officer & Editor-in-Chief to lead the Group’s media initiatives,” a release by Adani Group said.

Before Quint Digital, Sanjay had launched CNBC-Awaaz and headed the channel for 12 years. Earlier, as News Director, he set up Star News in Hindi, headed Zee News, and was part of the founding team of the Hindi news channel AajTak.

Sanjay has also worked with Australia’s Nine Network’s Indian JV in 2000-2001 as President and Head of Strategic Planning and Film Business, the release from Adani Group said. “As a print journalist he has worked with Business Standard and Navbharat Times. He was also a regular contributor to BBC Hindi Radio during the 1990s.

“Sanjay joins us from Quint Digital Media Ltd, where he was President and Editorial Director. We look forward to leveraging Sanjay's wide-ranging experience in media, communications and branding across the Adani Group's diverse range of Businesses and in our Nation building initiatives,” the release said.

Sanjay quit Quint on September 16, a BSE listing by Quint said. “Sanjay Pugalia has resigned as President and Editorial Director (Senior Management Personnel) w.e.f. September 16, 2021. Mr Sanjay Pugalia wishes his very best to the team at the Quint and will continue as friend, guide and mentor to the team,” Quint had said then.