Actors Sneha and Prasanna welcome their second child

Prasanna shared the news on Twitter on Friday with an image that showed a pair of pink shoes.

Flix Kollywood

Actors couple Sneha and Prasanna have welcomed their second child, a girl. Prasanna shared the news on Twitter on Friday with an image that showed a pair of pink shoes.

The couple who married in 2012 have a son named Vihaan. Their flamboyant wedding was one among the widely followed celebrity weddings that year.

Sneha was last seen in Pattas, starring alongside Dhanush. The film was released on January 15, for Pongal this year. Directed by RS Durai Senthil Kumar, Sneha played Kanyakumari, Dhanush’s wife in the flashback in the film. The actor had a substantial role in the film and her performance was appreciated by many. Sneha was previously seen together with Dhanush in Pudhupettai directed by Selvaraghavan. Her role in this film fetched her a nomination for Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Prasanna, on the other hand, is currently busy with Mafia: Chapter 1 that stars Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles. Touted to be an action crime film, Karthick Naren is wielding the megaphone for this venture which is being produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions.

The actor also has Thupparivalan 2, a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster hit Thupparivalan starring Vishal, which is being helmed by Mysskin. In the prequel, he played a character named Manohar, the Dr Watson equivalent to Vishal’s Sherlock inspired character Kaniyan Poongundran.

He was last seen in Malayalam film Big Brother last year. This film marked his Malayalam debut.

The actor recently shared with disappointment that he was not part of Ajith’s Valimai. In a note, Prasanna has said that he was approached by the makers initially and that discussions were on. However, things didn't work out and the actor is not a part of the film.

Sneha and Prasanna had met on the sets of Achamundu Achamundu in 2009 following which they fell in love.