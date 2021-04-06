Actors Fahadh, Rima, Tovino, other celebs cast vote in Kerala Assembly polls

While some were open in their support for a specific party, others were more circumspect when talking to the media.

news 2021 Kerala Assembly Election

As Kerala went to the polls on Tuesday, it saw a good turnout right from when the polling began at 7 am. By 4.30 pm, the voter turnout stood at 65.93%. Several public figures, including politicians, actors and other celebrities, also came out early to exercise their franchise.

After casting his vote, Malayalam actor Asif Ali said, “We need the government to continue but we also need something better. In the last five years, we have seen the youth influencing every sphere and participating in everything. We need to see that for the elections also. The younger generation, which I also represent, should understand the importance of voting and come forward. Our votes should be used well.”

“Who I voted for is a secret. When I go to cast my vote, it’s where I exercise my conscience. This is the booth where I cast my vote every time, it’s close to my house,” actor Maniyanpilla Raju said after casting his vote.

The actor also added that it was difficult to predict who will win this time, and that one has to wait till May 2 to see the results. “Whatever said and done, even if someone says I’ll give you Rs 5,000, when you go there and vote everyone has a conscience. They will vote according to their conscience, I hope,” he said.

Rima Kallingal and her husband, filmmaker Ashiq Abu, voted in Ernakulam. The couple are Left sympathisers and had campaigned for LDF candidates in the district.

“All three fronts worked sincerely but we common people will decide who will come to power. Nobody will have a victory like they expect. My colleagues are also contesting,” actor Siddhique said.

“People are very excited, I think this is a wave of change. Across Kerala, the polling percentage will be very high. Results will be beyond all the pre-poll surveys. There will be a positive change here. When I was campaigning, I saw a very high participation of women. They might not participate in surveys but they had made their decision,” actor Jagadish said.

Jagadish had taken part in a roadshow in Alappuzha for UDF candidate KK Shaju.

“I’d like to see the current government continue. There are many reasons for this, they have a lot more to do,” director Ranjith said, after casting his vote in Kozhikode North.

Regarding the use of the term ‘Captain’ for Pinarayi Vijayan, Ranjith said, “I’m not going to speak about all that. It’s not about what the CM is being called, it’s what the CM is doing, what the CM is capable of doing. That’s all we need to see.”

Actor Fahadh Faasil, his father and director Faasil, and their family members cast their votes in Alappuzha. Though Fahadh didn’t speak to the media, Faasil said the one-month wait to know the results is a torture. He also said that he wasn’t sure whether the government should change or not. “Let people decide, what should I say,” he said.

Actor Tovino Thomas shared a photo of his inked finger on Instagram and wrote, “It’s our right and our duty.”

Actor Jaffer Idukki, after casting his vote in Thodupuzha, told the media that Kerala had good governance in the last five years.

“In the last five years, we did not know what poverty is. Even though there were floods and the pandemic, we were protected. I hope this government will continue,” he added.

When asked about his colleagues who are contesting for different fronts, he said let the deserving candidates win.

The polling in the state will continue till 7 pm on Tuesday and the last hour will be exclusive for COVID-19 patients. The counting is scheduled to take place on May 2.