Actors Diganth and Aindrita Ray summoned for questioning in Bengaluru drugs case

They have been asked to appear before the CCB on Wednesday morning.

The Central Crime Branch of police in Bengaluru has asked two more members of the Kannada film fraternity to appear for questioning in connection with the high-profile drugs case. Officials at the CCB said the husband-wife duo Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray have been issued summons to appear at the CCB office at 11 am on Wednesday.

While Aindrita had made her debut in Sandalwood with Jackpot in 2006, the two worked together in 2008 film Meravanige. The couple had gotten married in 2018 after a decade of courtship.

It may be recalled that sleuths probing this drugs case had first issued summons to Kannada film star Ragini Dwivedi asking her to appear for questioning on September 3. While Ragini had sought for time to appear before the police, her residence was raided by the CCB officials on September 4. Since then the CCB have arrested five persons including another film star Sanjana Galrani, party planner Viren Khanna in connection with the drugs bust case. Among the arrested are also one Karnataka government employee Ravi Shankar, a friend of Raginiâ€™s and an alleged drug peddler.

Even on Tuesday morning, the CCB had conducted raids at the property owned by one of the co-accused in the case.

TNM has earlier reported how even after arresting 10 persons in connection with the case, CCB has not found any drugs on any of the accused so far. Sources have said that the CCB now has digital evidence suggesting alleged procurement, distribution channels and usage of drugs. Police are yet to gather any material evidence in the case.

The digital evidence includes cell phone data, call records, electronic messages. Police have so far seized laptops, mobile phones and CCTV footage as part of the evidence in the case.

Further, it was reported that the raids had failed to yield any significant evidence as the accused were apparently tipped off about the raids.