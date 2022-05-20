Actors Aadhi Pinisetty, Nikki Galrani get married: See pics

The actors, who have been together for a while, got engaged in March.

Flix Wedding

Actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani got married in Chennai this week, two months after their engagement in March. Both celebrities wound up the pre-wedding rituals as per Hindu traditions, earlier on Wednesday. In Chennai, a small wedding celebration took place on Thursday as a close-knit ceremony. The wedding celebrations were attended by celebrities from the film industry including Arya, Nani, Sundeep Kishan, and others.

The wedding celebration of the actors started with the 'haldi' function, and a few photos from the event were initially circulated on social media. Aadhi and Nikki got engaged in an intimate ceremony on March 24. The couple shared photos from their engagement ceremony on social media at the time. Posting their wedding photos together on Instagram on Thursday evening, Nikki and Aadhi wrote, “Celebrating Love. Getting married in the presence of all our well wishers was truly a moment we’ll cherish forever. We seek for your blessings and love as we take on this new journey together. #Naadhi”

The wedding outfits were from Chennai-based designer brand Parvathi Dasari, and were styled by designer and stylist Neeraja Kona who also works in Telugu and Tamil films. Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani have been in a relationship for quite some time. They got together after collaborating on films like Maragatha Naanayam and Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka or Malupu, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film.

Malupu was directed by Aadhi’s brother Sathya Pinisetty and produced by their father Ravi Raja Pinisetty, known for his work as a director in Telugu cinema with stars like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Venkatesh and others. Aadhi has worked in both Telugu and Tamil films. In recent years, he played the antagonist in Allu Arjun’s hit film Sarrainodu and in Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi. He also appeared in a prominent role in the acclaimed hit film Rangasthalam. Nikki Galrani is an actor from Bengaluru who made her debut in Malayalam films, and went on to work in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films as well.

With IANS inputs