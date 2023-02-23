Support us

The 45-year-old actor took to twitter to share his near-death experience on Wednesday, February 22.

actor vishal lying on floor on mark anthony set Twitter/VishalKOfficial
Flix Accident Thursday, February 23, 2023 - 12:30
Written by  TNM Staff

Tamil film actor and producer, Vishal Krishna Reddy, narrowly escaped a terrible accident while filming a scene for his upcoming movie Mark Anthony, as a truck swerved out of control and headed straight for him. The 45-year old actor took to twitter to share his near-death experience on Wednesday, February 22. 

“Just missed my life in a matter of a few seconds and a few inches, Thanks to the Almighty . Numb to this incident back on my feet and back to shoot, GB,” the actor posted along with a video. Vishal had a close shave when a prop car that appeared to have lost control came hurtling and crashed into the set. 

The video was also tweeted by the movie's production company, Vishal Film Factory, which assured that there were no injuries on the set. “Scary & Shocking !! #MarkAntony shooting spot video. Due to some technical issue, an  accident happened but luckily no one injured.@VishalKOfficial escapes just in time by a few inches & seconds. All are safe & shooting will resume soon !!,” the tweet read. 

Vishal, Ritu Varma, Abhinaya, Sunil, and S J Suryah will play the main characters in the Adhik Ravichandran-directed film Mark Antony. The film, which will have music by GV Prakash Kumar, is expected to release by the end of June, 2023.

Topic tags,
Become a TNM Member for just Rs 999!
You can also support us with a one-time payment.
Rs 1500Rs 2500Rs 5000Custom