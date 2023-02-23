Actor Vishal narrowly escapes fatal accident on Mark Anthony film set

The 45-year-old actor took to twitter to share his near-death experience on Wednesday, February 22.

Tamil film actor and producer, Vishal Krishna Reddy, narrowly escaped a terrible accident while filming a scene for his upcoming movie Mark Anthony, as a truck swerved out of control and headed straight for him. The 45-year old actor took to twitter to share his near-death experience on Wednesday, February 22.

“Just missed my life in a matter of a few seconds and a few inches, Thanks to the Almighty . Numb to this incident back on my feet and back to shoot, GB,” the actor posted along with a video. Vishal had a close shave when a prop car that appeared to have lost control came hurtling and crashed into the set.

Jus missed my life in a matter of few seconds and few inches, Thanks to the Almighty



Numb to this incident back on my feet and back to shoot, GB pic.twitter.com/bL7sbc9dOu — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) February 22, 2023

The video was also tweeted by the movie's production company, Vishal Film Factory, which assured that there were no injuries on the set. “Scary & Shocking !! #MarkAntony shooting spot video. Due to some technical issue, an accident happened but luckily no one injured.@VishalKOfficial escapes just in time by a few inches & seconds. All are safe & shooting will resume soon !!,” the tweet read.

Scary & Shocking !!#MarkAntony shooting spot video



Due to some technical issue, an accident happened but luckily no one injured@VishalKOfficial escapes just in time by few inches & seconds



All are safe & shooting will resume soon !! pic.twitter.com/VnFkqi5jPq — Vishal Film Factory (@VffVishal) February 22, 2023

Vishal, Ritu Varma, Abhinaya, Sunil, and S J Suryah will play the main characters in the Adhik Ravichandran-directed film Mark Antony. The film, which will have music by GV Prakash Kumar, is expected to release by the end of June, 2023.