Actor Vedhika gets COVID-19, urges public to take precautionary measures

Vedhika took to social media to share with fans that she has contracted the coronavirus, and that she is experiencing several symptoms.

Flix COVID-19

Actor Vedhika, who has acted in several films in Tamil and Telugu, has tested positive for the coronavirus. She shared the news with fans via social media on Monday, June 20. Taking to Instagram, Vedhika said, "Hi everyone! Unfortunately I am down with Covid for the first time. Not all people face mild symptoms. I have had high fever which has been coming and going for a couple of days now (sic).”

She also urged fans not to underestimate the effect of the virus. She underlined that it is possible to contract the coronavirus more than once, and urged the public to take necessary precautions. "Please don't underestimate the symptoms. Not worth being sick with terrible body aches and high fever (over 103F). Also, please don't believe that if you have contracted it once then you will not get reinfected again. I know people who have got reinfected from within a month to a couple of months. So, please don't delude yourself,” the post read.

Reiterating the importance of safety against the coronavirus, Vedhika further wrote, "It's better to be safe than sorry. Mask up even if you are meeting one person or a 100 people for you and your loved ones' sake. I'm better today. I'll be fine soon. Much love. Stay safe."

Vedhika made her Kollywood debut with the 2006 film Madrasi. Later, she garnered praise for her performance as Angamma in director Bala’s period film Paradesi, which released in 2013 and co-starred actors Atharvaa and Dhanshika. She also played the lead role in 2014 period drama Kaaviya Thalaivan, starring actor Siddharth in the titular role. She also saw success in the Kannada film industry, with the 2016 film Shivalinga and 2019 film Kanchana 3.

She was recently seen in a cameo role in Telugu film Bangarraju, which starred actors Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, and Krithi Shetty in the lead.

(With IANS inputs)