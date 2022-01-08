Actor Trisha tests positive for coronavirus

Trisha has urged people to get vaccinated and wear masks.

Popular Kollywood actor Trisha has tested positive for the coronavirus. She took to social media on Friday, January 7, to share that the news. Trisha also said that she is recovering. The 96 fame actor, in a Twitter post, said that she had taken all precautionary steps.

"Despite taking all the precautions and safety measures, I tested positive, just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it! Even though it was one of my harrowing weeks, I am recovering and feel better today thanks to my vaccinations," Trisha said, urging people to get vaccinated and wear masks.

Trisha further wrote, “I request everyone to do the same and mask up. Hoping to clear my tests and fly back home soon. My heartfelt thanks to the best family and friends I have and for all the prayers.”

Trisha was recently seen in the political thriller, Paramapadham Vilayattu, which was released on over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar on April 14, coinciding with Tamil New Year. The film is written and directed by debutant K Thiruganam. Bankrolled by 24hrs Productions, the film marked Trisha’s 60th film outing. The political thriller also co-starred actors Nandha, Richard, AL Azhagappan, and Vela Ramamoorthy, among others in important roles.

Trisha essayed the role of Gayathri, a medical professional who treats a political leader. She puts on a tough fight when she is instructed to produce incorrect reports about the leader’s health conditions. The political thriller tracks how she holds on to her professional responsibilities despite receiving threats from politicians.

Prior to Paramapadham Vilayattu, the actor appeared in Gautham Menon’s short Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, co-starring Simbu.

The actor has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular Tamil historical novel published in 1955, which goes by the same name. Bankrolled by Mani Ratnam under his home banner Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan will feature an ensemble cast, including Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi in prominent roles, and Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala in supporting roles.

(With PTI inputs)