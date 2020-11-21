Actor Sonu Sood felicitated on the sets of Chiranjeevi-starrer ‘Acharya’

Sonu Sood emerged as a social media star for his humanitarian work during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Sonu Sood was felicitated by veteran actor Tanikella Bharani and director Koratala Siva and on the sets of Chiranjeevi's Acharya, for his charity work during the COVID-19 lockdown. During the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sonu Sood helped a lot of migrant workers reach their homes safely by arranging special transportation. Owing to the lockdown, as all transport services were shut down, migrants desperate to reach their native place, started walking long distances by carrying children and their luggage. Some of them died in this process.

During this crisis, Sonu Sood arranged for buses, trains and even a chartered flight for the stranded migrant workers and ensured that they did not suffer the harshness of the lockdown. As the requests for help flooded him, he set up a helpline for those suffering due to the lockdown and emerged as a social media star for his generosity.

Besides arranging for transportation, Sood also arranged for jobs and took other requests from those who lost their jobs and livelihood due to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

Senior actor Tanikela Bharani, who initiated the idea to appreciate and felicitate Sonu Sood, said, “We have seen a lot of legendary actors, child prodigies...and now in our midst we have an actor who responded with humanity and helped several people across India during the lockdown.” Bharani referred to Sood as a man of “gold.”

“Many people will have money but only a few will respond,” Bharani said. He added that Sood inspired him to think and act in the same manner. He jokingly added, “Generally all actors who play villain roles are good-natured in real life just like him.”

Sonu Sood has done many films in Telugu, mostly in antagonist roles. Acharya is Megastar Chiranjeevi's 152nd film. The team resumed the shooting recently after the government lifted the lockdown. The film's motion poster was already released on August 22, on occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.