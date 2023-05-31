Actor Siddharth gives perfect reply to provocative question about his love life

Suresh Kondeti, an entertainment journalist who is also a producer and distributor in the Telugu film industry, is infamous for posing invasive questions to celebrities.

Entertainment journalists, at least a section of them, are notorious for deliberately asking provocative and invasive questions to actors during press meets. Actor Siddharth, who was promoting his upcoming film Takkar, was recently subjected to a similar ordeal by a Telugu reporter, who is infamous for such stunts. But maintaining his composure, Siddharth gave a befitting reply without yielding to the provocation.

During a promotional event for Takkar in Hyderabad, Suresh Kondeti, who is also a producer and distributor in the Telugu film industry, asked Siddharth, "Generally in movies, your love stories are a success, but your love stories in real life are not. Have you ever introspected about this?"

To this insensitive question, the actor replied without flinching, “I have never thought about this even once, not in my dreams, not while seeing my face in the mirror. But since you are really concerned about my love life, both of us can talk about it in private. Others have nothing to do with it, and it has nothing to do with the Takkar movie as well.”

Previously, Suresh Kondetti had to apologise to actor Neha Shetty after he asked a vulgar question concerning her at a promotional event. At a press meet for the film DJ Tillu, Suresh had asked the male lead, Siddhu, “In the film, you find out that the heroine has 16 moles on her body. Have you tried to find out how many moles she has in real life?” The actor declined to reply.

The video of this incident went viral, with many slamming Suresh for his unprofessional behaviour. Responding to the incident, Neha Shetty said, “This question at the trailer launch today was very unfortunate. But I must add that it simply signifies the respect he has for himself and for the women around him at his workplace and at home.”

Recently, director Harish Shankar too confronted Suresh for his tendency to provoke celebrities with offensive and personal questions.

Takkar, a bilingual film made in both Telugu and Tamil, will be released on June 9. The film also stars Divyansha, Yogi Babu, and Abhimanyu Singh.