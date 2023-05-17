Actor Sharwanand’s wedding ceremony to be held in Jaipur

Sharwanand got engaged to Rakshita Reddy earlier in January. The couple exchanged rings in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad, which was attended by close friends and family.

Flix Entertainment

Telugu actor Sharwanand and fiancee Rakshitha Reddy have announced their wedding date. The actor’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) has said that they will get married on June 3 at Leela Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. As per the information provided, the wedding invites have been sent out. The wedding will be a two-day event. On June 2, the mehendi function will be celebrated and the next day Pelli Koduku (bridegroom) function will be held, followed by the wedding ceremony. The wedding ceremony will start at 11 pm.

Sharwanand got engaged to Rakshita in January this year. The couple exchanged rings in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad, which was attended by close friends and family. The prewedding and wedding ceremonies will be a “royal” affair, according to the PRO.

Sharwanand started his career in 2004 with Idava Thareeku, but the film did not do well in the box office. After that, he played supporting roles in movies such as Gowri, Chiranjeevi’s Shankar Dada MBBS and Sankranthi, among others. The actor got a breakthrough with the 2010 film Prasthanam. With films like Sreekaram, Mahasamudram, and others, Sharwanand started doing lead roles. Other significant movies the actor has starred in are Gamyam, Prasthanam, Run Raja Run, and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju.

He has also acted in Tamil films like Engaiyum Eppodhum and JK Enum Nanbanin Vaazhkai. Oke Oka Jeevitham, his latest film, was released in Tamil as Kanam. He was also seen opposite Samantha in Jaanu, the Telugu remake of the Tamil film 96, in which Sharwanand reprised Vijay Sethupathi’s role from the original.

Sharwanand is also said to be a close friend of RRR fame actor Ram Charan. Ram Charan had attended the engagement ceremony along with his wife Upasana.