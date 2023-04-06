Actor Shamna Kasim and husband Shanid welcome baby boy

Flix Entertainment

Malayalam actor Shamna Kasim, alternatively known by her stage name Purna, and her husband Shanid Asifali welcomed their first child on Tuesday, April 4. The actor was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Dubai where the delivery took place. Taking to social media to share a heartwarming image of the couple holding the child, she wrote, “Blessed with a baby boy. Thank u [sic] all for all the prayers and blessings.”

A popular actor across south India, Shamna had revealed in December last year that she was pregnant, and has since been providing tips and updates about her pregnancy on her YouTube channel MySelf Chinnaaty. It was in October last year that she got married to Shanid, a UAE-based businessman who is the founder-CEO of the JBS group.

Shamna made her acting debut in 2004 with the Malayalam film Manju Poloru Penkutty, after which she began to appear in both small and prominent roles in Malayalam films. She later made a transition to Telugu, where she first became noted for her series of ‘ghost’ roles. She is now a noted name across the film industries in the south.