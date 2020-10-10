Actor Sana Khan announces she is quitting films to ‘serve humanity’

Sana Khan was recently seen in the song ‘Vera Level-U’, in the Vishal-Raashi Khanna starrer ‘Ayogya’.

Flix Bollywood

Actor Sana Khan has shocked her fans with the announcement that she will be quitting the film industry for good. The actor revealed that she will henceforth concentrate on serving the society, and deleted all photos related to her acting career from her social media accounts.

The actor penned a long note about her decision which reads, according to a report published in Hindustan Times, “I declare that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in it.”

Sana Khan also wrote that “for a few days now, I have been possessed of the realization that: Is the real purpose of man’s coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame?” She also had a set of questions, “Isn’t it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn’t a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more? I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?” for which she is resolved to find the answers.

Terming her decision as her “happiest moment”, Sana Khan wrote, “May Allah help me and guide me in this journey. Aap sab mujhe dua Mai Shamil rakhe.” Several of her counterparts and fans have lauded Sana Khan’s decision.

Sana Khan made her debut in the film industry with the Hindi film Yehi Hai High Society in 2005, and went on to star in various Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. She was last seen in an appearance in a special song in the Vishal starrer Ayogya, which hit the theatres last year.

Ayogya was the official remake of the hit Telugu film Temper, which had Jr NTR in the lead role. It was produced by B Madhu under his banner Light House Movie Makers. Raashi Khanna played the female lead in the film. The supporting cast included Parthiban, director K S Ravi Kumar, Sachu, Vamsi Krishna and Pooja Devariya. Sana Khan was roped in for a special song called Vera Level-U, which became a highlight of the film for its peppy tunes and choreography. The song was composed by S Thaman.

(Content provided by Digital Native)