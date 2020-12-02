Actor Rhea Chakrabortyâ€™s brother Showik granted bail in drugs case

Showik Chakraborty had been arrested in September by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Actor Rhea Chakrabortyâ€™s brother, Showik Chakraborty, who was arrested in September in the drugs case being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajputâ€™s death case was granted bail by a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Showik had been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 4 under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He had since then filed multiple bail pleas, stating that he had been falsely implicated and cited the recent Supreme Court ruling that held that statements to NCB officers are not admissible as evidence. According to reports, Special NDPS court judge GB Gurao granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 on Wednesday.

Showik and shortly after his sister Rhea, who was also Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend was arrested by the NCB as the agency alleged that she and her brother used to facilitate drug deliveries and payment through credit cards, cash and other payment gateways. Rhea was granted bail in October, after she spent a month in jail, and she and some other accused are currently out on bail.

The NCB is probing various angles that emerged after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had retrieved some Whatsapp chats from Rheaâ€™s phone that raised suspicion on the use and sale of banned drugs.

The anti-drugs agency has also summoned other members of the film industry, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor for questioning. Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala had also been summoned by the NCB and the agency had also arrested his wife Shabana Saeed, who was later granted bail. Arjun Rampalâ€™s home was raided by the NCB recently after the brother of his girlfriend Gabriella, Agisialos Demetriades, was arrested in a drugs-related case on October 19.