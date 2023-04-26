Actor Ramya turns nostalgic as her Kannada debut film Abhi completes two decades

Ramya made her debut in the Kannada film industry in 2003 with Abhi, starring opposite late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

Actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana, also known by her screen name Ramya, recently shared some throwback pictures on her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 25, reminiscing about her debut film Abhi, which released 20 years ago in 2003. The actor also recalled fond memories of her co-star, the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

She wrote, “Sharing some pictures from 20 years ago when my first film Abhi released. I remember these moments so vividly. The first one is from the initial days of shoot at St. Joseph’s college (sum sumne song shoot). The second from the last day of shoot at Chikmagalur, we shot for Ee Nanna Kannane. The third is from a party hosted by my father after the private screening of Abhi. The last photo is from the 100 days celebration of the movie with Appaji who gave me the memento.”

Sharing the throwback pictures, she wrote about her experiences on the sets of the film, including how she cried on the first and last days of shooting. “I cried on my first day of the shoot because I was very nervous and I remember crying inconsolably on the last day of the shoot because I was so attached to the team I didn’t want it to end,” she said.

Ramya expressed her gratitude towards her fans and well-wishers for their love and support over the years. She also thanked the Rajkumar family for giving her the opportunity to work in the film industry. “20 years since my first film Abhi released. My heart is filled with gratitude for all the love I’ve received from my fans and well-wishers. Indebted to the Rajkumar family for the opportunity. Sending big love to everyone I have worked with. Thank you for being such an indelible part of my life,” she said. Ramya ended her post by mentioning Puneeth Rajkumar as her favourite co-star and first friend.