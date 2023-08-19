Actor Rajinikanth meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, takes his blessings

Rajinikanth and his wife Latha Rajinikanth reached Lucknow on August 18 and will watch the movie Jailer with the UP CM.

Flix Movies

Actor Rajinikanth met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latterâ€™s official residence in Lucknow. On August 19 evening, Rajinikanth paid a visit to the Chief Minister and touched his feet to take his blessings. The CM presented Rajinikanth with a Ganesha statue. It has been reported that Rajinikanth will watch his blockbuster movie Jailer with the UP CM on Saturday night.

The actor and his wife Latha arrived in Lucknow on August 18. Rajinikanth told the media that he would be visiting the Ayodhya temple on August 20.

Rajinikanth has always maintained close ties with many political parties, including the BJP.

Jailer, a movie produced by Sun pictures has amassed more than Rs 350 crores in the box office and is still running to packed houses across the country. The movie stars, Jackie Shroff and Tamannah and has cameo appearances by Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar. Rajinikanth told reporters in Lucknow that the success was due to godâ€™s grace.