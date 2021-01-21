Actor Rahman returns to Mollywood with 'Samara'

Rahman was a popular actor in the 1990s and had played lead roles in numerous hit movies in Tamil and Malayalam.

Actor Rahman is returning to Mollywood with debutant Charles Joseph's directorial titled Samara. Touted to be an investigative thriller, Sanjana Dipu of Moothon fame plays an integral character in the film, in addition to Tamil actor Bharat. The title poster was released by Tovino Thomas and Sunny Wayne on their social media pages on Wednesday.





Bankrolled by MK Subhakaran and Anuj Varghese Villyadath, the makers plan to release Samara in Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil as well.The technical crew comprises Sinu Siddarth of Kilometres and Kilometres fame incharge of cinematography, with Ayoob Khan in charge of editing and music by Deepak Warrier.



Ponnyin Selvan has an ensemble of stars in the cast including Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.



Rahman has also acted in Jayam Ravi starrer Jana Gana Mana directed by Ahmed and Thupparivalan 2 directed by Vishal.