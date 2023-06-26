Actor Prithviraj injured in film shooting, to undergo surgery in Kochi

He hurt his leg, causing a ligament injury, during the shooting of the film 'Vilayath Buddha' in Idukki.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Prithviraj was injured in the sets of a Malayalam film in Marayoor of Idukki in Kerala on Sunday, June 25. He hurt his leg, causing a ligament injury, during the shooting of the film Vilayath Buddha. The actor slipped and fell while jumping, hurting his leg, at a bus stand during the shooting of a fight scene. He was at first taken to a nearby hospital in Idukki, and from there, shifted to a private one in Kochi. He is expected to undergo keyhole surgery on Monday. Reports say that he may need to take a break for two to three months after the surgery.

Vilayath Buddha is directed by debutant Jayan Nambiar, who worked as an Assistant Director in Prithvirajâ€™s hugely popular film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The script of the film is by novelist GR Indugopan. Prithviraj plays the role of â€˜Doubleâ€™ Mohanan in the film. Actors Anu Mohan and Priyamvada Krishnan are also part of the cast.

Prithviraj's last film Kaapa, was also written by Indugopan. The actor has had a busy schedule last year with several film releases including his own directorial Bro Daddy, and popular films like Jana Gana Mana and Kaduva. This year, his hugely anticipated film Aadujeevitham directed by Blessy, based on a real life story written by novelist Benyamin, is also expected to release.