Actor Pawan Kalyan joins sets of his upcoming action-drama film in Mumbai

The film is directed by Sahoo fame director, Sujeeth.

Actor Pawan Kalyan joined the sets of his upcoming action drama film in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 18. According to details provided by the team, the film went on floors recently on April 15 in Mumbai and on Tuesday, the lead actor, Pawan Kalyan also joined. The film is written and directed by Sujeeth, who is known for his previous films, Run Raja Run and Sahoo. The movie is being bankrolled by one of the top producers of Tollywood, DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. It is the same banner that backed S S Rajamouli’s RRR, which won the Oscar for Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu.

Revealing the same, the production house took to social media to share the news along with a picture. The tweet read, “THE #OG HAS ARRIVED on sets…#PawanKalyan #TheyCallHimOG #FireStormIsComing.”

A note released by the makers said, “The first schedule of the much-awaited film will progress till the end of the month. Several action sequences and key scenes featuring the lead actors will be canned in the schedule that’ll unfold in Mumbai and nearby locations. The film, to be mounted on a lavish scale, will have noted cinematographer Ravi K Chandran cranking the camera and AS Prakash handling production design. S Thaman, who scored the music for Bheemla Nayak, is the composer.”

Pawan Kalyan was last seen on screen in 2022 in Bheemla Nayak, which is a remake of 2020 Malayalam movie, Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Pawan Kalyan also has a period drama in the pipeline, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.