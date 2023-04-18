Actor Nikhila Vimalâ€™s comments on Malabar Muslim weddings trigger row

The actor who is from Kannur was speaking about weddings in her hometown during a promotional interview for her film â€˜Ayalvaashiâ€™.

Flix Controversy

A comment made by Malayalam actor Nikhila Vimal during the promotions of her new film Ayalvaashi has led to a discussion on social media. Nikhila said that for Muslim weddings in Malabar, women used to eat in the kitchen area, and that the practice does not seem to have changed much even now. Nikhila was answering a question about weddings of an earlier time. Some social media users, who took offence at Nikhila's comment, have criticised her for it.

Nikhila, who is from Kannur, made some interesting observations of weddings in her hometown, including the practice of addressing the son-in-law of the house as 'puyyapla' -- meaning new bridegroom -- however old he gets. Nikhila, answering a question, spoke about attending marriage functions in the homes of her friends while in college, and said that women used to be served food in the kitchen area and that there is not much difference even now.

While some users criticised her for the comments, taking offence at targeting one religious community, some others felt it was an insult to North Kerala. Some of them commented offering support to her because they had similar experiences. One person who took offence said that it was similar to what happened in Nikhila's 'tharavadu' (ancestral home) when the women in the family were not allowed to sit in the front of the house with their legs raised. Those supporting Nikhila, shared their own experience of attending certain weddings and not being able to eat with the women in their family because of such practices.

Nikhila, who started as a child actor and debuted as a female lead in Love 24x7 in 2015, has been vocal about her opinions before this. In May 2022, Nikhila, during an interview had stated that there is no need for special consideration for cows. "You either slaughter all animals or don't slaughter at all," she had said, adding that if animal welfare was the concern then no animal should be slaughtered. She had openly expressed her political stand earlier, and supported the Left during an election.

As an actor, she was noted for her performance in movies like Aravindante Athidhikal, Njan Prakashan, The Priest and Jo & Jo. She also made her mark in Tamil in movies like Vetrivel and Kidaari.

Ayalvaashi, her newest, has actors Soubin Shahir and Binu Pappu in the lead. The film is directed by debutant Irshad Parari.