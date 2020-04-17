Actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy to marry Revathi at farmhouse in Karnataka’s Bidadi

Since social distancing will be a challenge, the families decided to shift the venue for the third time from Bengaluru to the farmhouse in Ramanagara district.

Actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy is getting married to his fiancée Revathi on Friday at a farmhouse in Bidadi town, Ramanagara district of Karnataka. The wedding will, however, be a low-key affair as the family had to shelve the grand plans in view of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Nikhil is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Revathi is the grand-niece of former state Housing Minister M Krishnappa.

Only close family members will attend the wedding. Both the families had earlier decided to organise a grand wedding ceremony in Ramanagara, the political turf of Kumaraswamy. The grand wedding was scheduled to be held at Janapadaloka between Ramanagaram and Chennapatna on the state highway to Mysuru on April 17.

"When the 21-day lockdown was enforced on March 25, the families decided to hold the wedding at Krishnappa's house in Bengaluru, hoping it (lockdown) will be lifted on April 14. With the lockdown being extended and parts of Bengaluru being declared as a COVID-19 hotspot, they were forced to shift it again to the farmhouse," said Sadanand, a JD(S) spokesperson.

Since a congregation of any kind is not allowed during the lockdown, Kumaraswamy explained in a video message that the event will be a low-key affair with a minimum number of people. He also appealed to his party workers, relatives and well-wishers not to visit the venue.

According to the former CM, after the lockdown was announced, the marriage was planned at their home in Bengaluru itself but since social distancing will be a challenge, it was decided to organise the wedding at Ramanagara.

He also cited Bengaluru being in the 'Red Zone' with maximum COVID-19 cases in the state as a reason for the change in the venue.

"It is difficult to maintain social distancing if the event is organised at home. That is the reason we are organising the event at our farmhouse in Bidadi. I request my workers and well-wishers to avoid attending the event," Kumaraswamy said.

The decision to organise the marriage was taken after consulting doctors, including those in his family, he said.