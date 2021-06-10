Actor Nani working on 'something special' for frontline workers

On the professional front, Nani will be next seen in upcoming Telugu films such as ‘Tuck Jagadish’, ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ and ‘Ante Sundaraniki’.

Flix Tollywood

Popular Tollywood actor Nani, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Tuck Jagadish took to social media recently to announce that he has shot something special for frontline workers. Sharing a photo where he is spotted looking at a camera along with a few people who appear to be part of the crew, he revealed he is coming up with something special. However, the actor is yet to provide further details about this new project.

“For our Frontline Workers.. Something special. Coming soon..#ForOurHeroes. (sic),” Nani wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Several celebrities have stepped forward to create awareness about frontline workers, condemn violence against doctors, provide helpline numbers, promote fundraisers and contribute to COVID relief work.

On the professional front, Nani has multiple projects that are in different phases of production. The actor will be next seen in upcoming Telugu movie Tuck Jagadish. Although the film was initially slated for release on April 23 this year, it was indefinitely postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Earlier, when the theatrical release was postponed, Nani shared a video explaining why the decision was made by the makers and he captioned the video, “Hi :) #TuckJagadishPostponed (sic).”

There are speculations and reports on whether the makers would opt for a theatrical release of the film or sign up for an over-the-top (OTT) release. However, there is no official word from the makers refuting or providing clarifications about the claims yet. Directed by filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, the movie marks the second collaboration between him and Nani after Ninnu Kori. Actors Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Rohini are playing other pivotal roles in the rural drama. Tuck Jagadish is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi.

Shyam Singha Roy and Ante Sundaraniki are the other films on which he's working.