Actor Naga Chaitanya fined by Hyderabad traffic police

The actor had to pay Rs 700 fine to the traffic police.

Flix Traffic

Actor Naga Chaitanya recently got into a bit of trouble with the traffic police in Hyderabad. On Monday, April 12, Chaitanya was on stopped by the Hyderabad traffic police and he had to pay a fine for using tinted windows on his car. The actor was travelling in a Toyota Vellfire when the Jubille Hills traffic police stopped him.

Chaitanya was informed that he would have to pay the fine for using tinted windows, which is against the law. He reportedly immediately paid a fine of Rs 700, the police said. A picture of the actor photographed with the police has been doing the rounds on social media.

Last week, actor Allu Arjun was also fined for using tinted windows on his car. Allu Arjun was fined Rs 700 and a challan was issued to the actor for using tinted window shields on his Range Rover SUV. Telugu director Trivikram Srinivas was also f

In India, it is an offence under the Motor Vehicles Act to put a black film on the windows of your vehicle. In 2012, following the Nirbhaya gangrape case, the Supreme Court had ruled that the use of tinted glasses is not permitted, except for certain individuals like VIPs.

Recently, the Hyderabad traffic police had also stopped Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram, and Manchu Manoj's vehicles, as they had similar black shields covering the windows of their vehicles.

On the work front, Telugu star Naga Chaitanya will be seen as a hockey player in his much-hyped upcoming movie Thank You. He is also on board for a bilingual movie with director Venkat Prabhu. Naga Chaitanya's recent movies Majili, Love Story, and Bangarraju earned him critical acclaim from all over. Chaitanya has also marked his entry in Bollywood with the upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan.