Actor Meghana Raj and her infant son tested positive for the coronavirus, she confirmed in a social media post on Tuesday evening. Her father and mother too have contracted the infection and are all under treatment.

"Hello all, my father, mother, myself and my little son have been tested positive for covid... we have informed everyone who have come in contact with us during the past few weeks about our results," she said in a post shared on social media.

"I urge Chiru and my fans to not fret and assuring you guys that we are all doing fine and are currently under treatment.. Junior C is fine and keeping me occupied every second We as a family will fight this battle and will come out of it victorious," she added.

Meghana Raj, who married fellow actor Chiranjeevi Sarja in 2018, welcomed a son to the family in October. It was four months after Chiranjeevi Sarja tragically passed away in June this year. The actor reportedly died due to cardiac arrest. In a career spanning about ten years, he was a part of films such as Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha, Dandam Dashagunam and Varadhanayaka among others. Chiranjeevi Sarja was the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and nephew of actor Arjun Sarja. His grandfather Shakti Prasad was a veteran Kannada actor.

Ever since Chiranjeevi Sarja's death, Meghana has interacted with the media only once. During the baby's cradle ceremony on November 12, the actor spoke about the pain she had endured. “I don’t know if I am strong. Once Chiru died, I felt like the very foundation I was living on collapsed suddenly. I am someone who used to plan everything to the 'T'. Chiru was just the opposite. He lived for the present and always told me to enjoy the moment. After his death, I learned that it is very important to enjoy the happiness in the present. One never knows what tomorrow will be like,” Meghana said, as she broke down.

She also reminicised how Chiru wanted to show off his child like Simba in Lion King.

“I cried a lot when I watched Lion King. Chiru had identified one balcony in the hospital we visited regularly for check up. He would tell me often that he would hold up our child and show it to the world on the day our baby was born. But I have learned that all plans can never come true,” she added.