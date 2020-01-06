Actor Manchu Mohan meets PM Modi, triggers speculations of jumping ship from YSRCP

Politics

Mohan Babu met the PM along with daughter Lakshmi Mancu, son Manchu Vishnu, and daughter-in-law Veronica Reddy.

Triggering political speculations in Andhra Pradesh, actor and YSRCP leader Manchu Mohan Babu and his family called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday. Mohan’s daughter Lakshmi Manchu, son Manchu Vishnu, and daughter-in-law Veronica Reddy accompanied him for the meeting, which has set off several rumours that Mohan and his family may soon jump ship from the YSRCP and join the BJP.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several top leaders of the BJP had invited the Manchu family to join their party. With former ally TDP facing a rout in the recent elections in the state, the BJP is trying to make inroads in Andhra, where politics is caste-based, and there are a few dominant castes that rule the roost.

Following the meeting, Mohan Babu also tweeted a picture of himself with the Prime Minister. Meanwhile Lakshmi Manchu posted, “Just met The DYNAMIC Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi JI. If only India could hear his vision clearly and purely we would be in a greater place.”

Vishnu, who gifted a painting to the Prime Minister, also took his autograph on another painting. He also said that he has requested PM to hold a meeting with the South India film fraternity.

Just met The DYNAMIC Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi JI. If only India could hear his vision clearly and purely we would be in a greater place. — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) January 6, 2020

And I requested the respected PM to have a meeting all our film fraternity of south and he readily accepted. So soon, we hope to meet @narendramodi ji again. — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) January 6, 2020

In March last year, months before the General Elections, Mohan Babu made the headlines by joining YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP. He was formerly known as a close ally of senior NTR, the founder of TDP. Despite this, he attacked former CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for improper implementation of a school fee reimbursement scheme. Mohan Babu owns Sri Vidyanikethan institutions, which has been running for 26 years.

During the elections, it was said that the Manchu family had hoped to get an MLA or MP ticket from the YSRCP, but this did not happen. Post the elections, there wasn’t much said or heard about the family’s involvement in YSRCP activities.

However, neither the Manchu family not the YSRCP have made any statements about them joining the BJP.