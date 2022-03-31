Actor Manchu Manoj fined by Hyderabad traffic cops for using tinted glass on vehicle

The Hyderabad traffic police, who have already warned commuters regarding tinted glass norms, stopped Manchu Manoj's car at Tolichowki.

news Transport

Actor Manchu Manoj, who was caught by the traffic police at Tolichowki, Hyderabad, was fined for violation of tinted glass norms. The Hyderabad traffic police, who have already warned commuters regarding tinted glass norms, stopped Manchu Manoj's car at the Tolichowki centre, after which they levied a fine of Rs 700 against the actor.

The police had also removed the tinted glass on the spot, while Manchu Manoj was still in the driving seat. The actor seems to have accepted his mistake and hence had even posed for a picture, which was later released to the press.

The Supreme Court has banned the use of tinted glass. It states that a vehicle's window must be fully transparent. But, some celebrities have been using the tint for the sake of their privacy, which is still a violation of traffic rules. The Department of Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a stern warning to those who go against the rules.

In another development, the offer by authorities of a one-time discount to commuters who have pending traffic challans, was extended by another 15 days. The offer can now be availed till April 14.

Under the offer, if 25% of the amount is paid for challans against a two-wheeler, then the remaining 75% will be waived off, while the figure for cars, light motor vehicles, jeeps and heavy vehicles is 50%.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday, March 30, announced the extension and said that there were 2.4 crore pending challans worth Rs 840 crore. Of them, payments of Rs 250 crore were made till now. In all, 52% of motorists, who got challans, took advantage of the offer so far, he added.

While making the initial announcement, the police said that this was because the public has faced economic hardships in the last two years, and this is being done as a “humanitarian gesture”. The challans can be either paid at https://echallan.tspolice.gov.in/publicview/ or at Mee Seva counters.