Madhavan's appointment as FTII president comes almost six months after the former president Shekhar Kapur's tenure ended on March 3.

Actor R Madhavan, was on Friday, September 2, appointed as the President of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and chairman of the governing council. Madhavan's appointment comes almost six months after the former president Shekhar Kapur's tenure ended on March 3. FTII Registrar Sayyid Rabeehashmi on Friday said that the decision to appoint the actor from Tamil Nadu as the institute's president was formally conveyed to them by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB).

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur said, "Heartiest congratulations to @ActorMadhavan ji on being nominated as President of @FTIIOfficial and Chairman of the governing council.I'm sure that your vast experience & strong ethics will enrich this institute, bring positive changes, & take it to a higher level. My best wishes to you (sic)," Thakur wrote.

This also comes just a week after the Tamil actor's directorial debut 'Rocketry' â€“ based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, won big at the National Film awards by bagging the award for the best feature film.