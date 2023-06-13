Actor Kazan Khan, known for playing villain roles, passes away

The actor was active in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, and was known for roles in films like â€˜Varnapakittuâ€™ and â€˜The Kingâ€™.

Flix Obituary

Actor Kazan Khan, who played several villain roles since the early 90s in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, passed away on Monday, June 12. It was Malayalam production controller NM Badusha who announced the news of Kazan Khanâ€™s death, after the actor suffered a heart attack.

Kazan Khan has acted in more than 50 films, most of which are in Tamil. He is also known to have acted in a few Kannada films and one English film (Art of Fighting 2).

In Malayalam, some of his most noted performances came in films like Varnapakitu, The King, and CID Moosa. In Mammootty's The King, he played a Mumbai-based criminal called Vikram Khorpade. In Mohanlal's Varnapakittu, he played the main villain Mohammed Ali, a business rival who sends a woman (Meena) to spy on Mohanlal's character.

Kazan Khan made his acting debut in the Tamil film Senthamizh Paattu, and went on to appear in a number of Kollywood films like Vedan, Duet, Priyamaanavale, and so on. In Malayalam, his first appearance was in Mohanlal's Gandharvam, directed by Sangeeth Sivan. Kazan had also been part of later Malayalam films including Christian Brothers, Masters, and Lucifer.