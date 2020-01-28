Veteran actor Jeevitha has filed a complaint with the disciplinary action committee of Tollywood's Movie Artistes Association (MAA) against its president, Naresh. Jeevitha has accused him of abuse of power and authoritarianism.

This development comes less than a month after Jeevitha's husband, actor Rajasekhar, resigned from the position of Executive Vice President of MAA. The differences among MAA members became public after Rajasekhar's tiff with Naresh at an event in January this year, where veteran actors like Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, Jayasudha and others were present.

Rajasekhar, at the time, had claimed that Naresh was running the association unilaterally, and that he hasn't been doing any films since the time he joined MAA. He also claimed that he's been facing problems at home as he'd reportedly been spending a lot of time working for the association, to the extent that he even had to sell his luxury car.

However, Rajasekhar's speech at the event, in front of the media, did not go down well with others in MAA. Megastar Chiranjeevi also endorsed disciplinary action against those who'd planned to disrupt the event.