Veteran actor Jeevitha has filed a complaint with the disciplinary action committee of Tollywood's Movie Artistes Association (MAA) against its president, Naresh. Jeevitha has accused him of abuse of power and authoritarianism.
This development comes less than a month after Jeevitha's husband, actor Rajasekhar, resigned from the position of Executive Vice President of MAA. The differences among MAA members became public after Rajasekhar's tiff with Naresh at an event in January this year, where veteran actors like Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, Jayasudha and others were present.
Rajasekhar, at the time, had claimed that Naresh was running the association unilaterally, and that he hasn't been doing any films since the time he joined MAA. He also claimed that he's been facing problems at home as he'd reportedly been spending a lot of time working for the association, to the extent that he even had to sell his luxury car.
However, Rajasekhar's speech at the event, in front of the media, did not go down well with others in MAA. Megastar Chiranjeevi also endorsed disciplinary action against those who'd planned to disrupt the event.
Now, in the 9-page letter, Jeevitha has made several allegations against Naresh and sought action against him. She has alleged that in the last 11 months, Naresh has broken the rules and not given any respect to other opinions while taking decisions. She's also alleged that Naresh had taken decisions about financial assistance schemes without consulting the other members.
In her letter, Jeevitha has said, "We are committed to work for the welfare of each member and act for their betterment; we have an iron determination to achieve many things. However, our purpose was diluted and we became inactive due to President Naresh's attitude, behaviour and unilateral decision-making. Knowing the aims and goals of MAA, Naresh has blocked the journey using his position as president."
However, it is yet to be known if the Executive Committee has accepted and forwarded her letter to the disciplinary committee. According to reports, Jeevitha refused to speak with the media following her brief presence at the MAA office.