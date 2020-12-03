Actor Gautham Karthikâ€™s mobile phone snatched while cycling

According to the police complaint filed by the actor, two men who came on a bike snatched the phone and fled.

Actor Gautham Karthikâ€™s mobile phone was stolen while he was cycling on Wednesday morning near Chennaiâ€™s TTK Road. According to the police complaint filed by the actor, his mobile phone was attached to the handlebar of his cycle while he was riding. He said two men who came on a bike snatched the phone and fled. The incident happened around 5.30 am. A case has been registered. An investigation is on as there are many similar complaints from cyclists in the city. Police have begun to collect the CCTV footage from nearby shops and showrooms to find the phone snatchers.

Gautham, who is actor Karthikâ€™s son, is known for his roles in Mani Ratnamâ€™s Kadal (2013), in which he debuted, Ivan Thanthiran (2017) and Rangoon (2017). He shared screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in the comedy drama Oru Nalla Naal Paarthu Solren (2018), which is available now on Amazon Prime Video.

The actorâ€™s next flick Mufti, in which he will be seen sharing the screen with actor Simbu, is waiting to resume shooting. Mufti is the Tamil remake of a Kannada crime thriller by the same name that was released in 2017. Initially, it was said director Narthan would be directing this Tamil remake. He later opted out of the film to direct KGF fame Yash in a project that is at a script discussion level. Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, Nedunjaalai fame director Krishna is reported to be taken over the remake of Mufti.

Itâ€™s reported that Gautham has bagged another project with director Ezhil (Poovellam Un Vaasam, Deepavali), in which he will be starring alongside actor Parthiban in an important role.

Gautham and Lakshmi Menon, who had worked together in Sippai which did not hit the silver screens, are teaming up for another project to be directed by M Muthaiah. It is worth mentioning that Muthaiahâ€™s last directorial was Devarattam, which had Gautham in the lead role. The film had Manjima Mohan playing the lead opposite Gautham and Soori as the main comedian.

