Actor-filmmaker Revathy to direct Kajol in The Last Hurrah

Revathy bagged the National Award under the category of Best English Film for her directorial debut ‘Mitr, My Friend’ which was released in the year 2002.

Popular actor Revathy who made her directorial debut with Mitr, My Friend, which won the Best English Film of the Year Award at the National Awards, is back with a new feature film. Revathy will be directing Kajol in her new feature The Last Hurrah.

Actor Kajol took to social media on Thursday, October 7 to share the announcement about The Last Hurrah with fans. “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called 'The Last Hurrah'. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a “Yipppeee” please?,” Kajol wrote.

The Last Hurrah is the story of a mother who battles challenging situations. The film is backed by producers Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal under the banner of Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios Productions. The project is currently at the pre-production phase. Sharing the news, producer Suuraj wrote: “Joining forces with Revathy & Kajol for our next film ‘The Last Hurrah’ to share a very special story about a mother and her journey against all odds!” The Last Hurrah is written by Sammeer Arora.

Kajol made her OTT debut with the Netflix film Tribhanga earlier this year. She shared the screen with actors Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

Revathy’s directorial debut Mitr, My Friend was praised for having an all-woman crew. The movie stars actors Shobhana, Nasser Abdullah and Preeti Vissa in pivotal roles. Revathy has directed four films so far. Following Mitr, My Friend, Revathy directed the 2004 film Phir Milenge. The film starred actors Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles. She has also directed a segment in Malayalam anthology film Kerala Café and anthology film Mumbai Cutting.

Meanwhile, Revathy was recently seen in streaming platform Netflix’s Tamil anthology Navarasa. She shared the screen with actors Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj and Ashok Selvan among others in a segment titled Edhiri, which is based on the emotion of Karuna or compassion.

So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called 'The Last Hurrah'. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES!

Can I hear a “Yipppeee” please?#AshaRevathy @isinghsuraj @Shra2309 @priyankvjain @arorasammeer pic.twitter.com/SBc41Ut9A9 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) October 7, 2021