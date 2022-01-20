Actor Dulquer Salmaan tests positive for coronavirus

Dulquer said that he has mild symptoms and is in isolation at home.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has shared that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Taking to social media on Thursday, January 20, Dulquer said that he has mild symptoms and is in isolation at home. “I have just tested positive for COVID19. I'm isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms. This pandemic is not over and we must stay vigilant. Please mask up and stay safe,” Dulquer wrote on social media.

Just days ago, Dulquer’s father Mammootty had tested positive for coronavirus. The Malayalam superstar had posted on Facebook that besides having a light fever, he is fine. He is in home isolation. The actor, whose 70th birthday was celebrated by fans last September, had taken a year-long break from work when COVID-19 had broken out in March 2020. However, he returned to film shooting later on when the cases had come down and vaccinations began.

Meanwhile, Dulquer on the work front is gearing up for his upcoming release Hey Sinamika, directed by choreographer-turned-director Brindha Gopal. The film has been produced by Jio Studios, and also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. It is scheduled to hit screens on February 25.

In the film, Dulquer Salmaan plays a character called Yaazhan, a radio jockey. Preetha Jayaraman is the cinematographer of the film, which has editing by Radha Sridhar.

The release of his other upcoming movie Salute, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, was recently postponed. The much-awaited Malayalam film features Dulquer in the lead, essaying the role of a cop.

“Owing to recent developments and the spike in Covid-19 and Omicron cases, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the release of 'Salute'. We apologise if we've disappointed you. But in times like this we must prioritise health and safety,” Dulquer had said earlier.