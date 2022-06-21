Actor Diganth suffers neck injury in Goa, airlifted to Bengaluru for treatment

Diganth was on holiday with his family in Goa when the incident occured.

Flix Accident

Popular Kannada actor Diganth Manchale has been hospitalised following a serious injury to his neck. The 38-year-old actor was in Goa with his family when the incident occured. As per reports, the actor was attempting a somersault on the beach when he sustained an injury to his neck. Diganth was immediately shifted to a hospital in Goa, where he had gone on holiday with his family, where he received first aid. He is being airlifted to Manipal hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment, his family told the media.

As per reports, Diganth also suffered injuries to his back and legs. His wife and popular actor Aindrita Rai has travelled with Diganth to Bengaluru for his treatment. While his condition is reportedly serious, further information about the same is awaited.

This is not the first time Diganth has suffered a major injury. In 2016, he was filming for his Bollywood film Ticket To Bollywood, when the scene required his co-star Amyra Dastur to throw a stiletto at him. The heel hit his eye and damaged his cornea, and while the injury was not life threatening, he went through multiple surgeries abroad to fix his retina and lens, and took several months to recover.

Diganth made his debut in the Kannada film industry with the 2006 film Miss California. However, the role that he is perhaps best known for is the character â€˜Doodh Pedaâ€™ from the 2008 film Gaalipata. He also starred in the 2011 film Lifeu Ishtene and 2012 film Paarijaatha in a leading role. He recently signed on for a Kannada film titled Anthu Inthu, billed as a romantic comedy. The film is reportedly predominantly set in Canada, and while further information on the cast is awaited, Girija Lokesh and Ravi Shankar Gowda have been roped in for important roles. He is also awaiting the release of his upcoming film Gaalipata 2, directed by Yograj Bhat.

In 2018, he married his Paarijaatha co-star Aindrita Ray, a leading contemporary actor in Kannada cinema. She has also acted in Bengali and Hindi films, last appearing alongside Scam 1992-fame Pratik Gandhi in the 2021 Hindi film Bhavai.