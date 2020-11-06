Actor Darshan writes heartfelt birthday wish for music director Harikrishna

V Harikrishna debuted as a music director in 2006 for ‘Jothe Jotheyali’, directed by Darshan's brother Dinakar Thoogudeepa.

Flix Entertainment

Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa on Thursday put up a heartfelt post on his social media, wishing Kannada music composer and his long-time friend V Harikrishna for his birthday. Harikrishna debuted as a music director for the first time in 2006 for the film Jothe Jotheyali, which was directed by Darshan’s father Dinakar Thoogudeepa. Darshan even played a cameo in the film.

“To V Harikrishna, the music magician, who has won the hearts of cinema lovers with his diverse tunes, I wish you a very happy birthday. I hope you go on to compose many tunes in the future,” Darshan said in an Instagram post, where he had posted a collage of three pictures of him with the music director. Two of the pictures appeared to be taken on film sets, and show the duo as happy to be working together.

Fourteen years ago, Harikrishna, who was an assistant musician, was introduced to actor Darshan. Their love for music and the added fact that Harikrishnan was a huge fan of the actor, landed him the chance to compose music for Jothe Jotheyali. Following this, Harikrishna went on to compose music for several of Darshan’s films including Bhoopathi, Gaja, Porki, Prince, Saarathi and Chingaari.

Harikrishna shot to fame after he collaborated with Yograj Bhat for the blockbuster Gaalipata. The songs in the film became a favourite among Kannada music fans. Harikrishna made his directorial debut in 2019 with the film Yajamana, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Darshan. He also composed music for the film.

Darshan, son of the actor Thoogudeepa Srinivas, got his first major break in the Kannada film industry with the film Majestic in 2001, following which he has enjoyed a prolific career. His role in the 2012 movie Sangolli Rayanna, in which he played the freedom fighter, won him the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor.