Actor-dancer Shobana contracts Omicron variant of coronavirus

Other celebrities such as Vishnu Vishal, Trisha and Mahesh Babu also announced in the past week that they have contracted COVID-19.

Popular dancer and actor Shobana, who is predominantly seen in Malayalam films, announced that she has tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The actor took to social media on January 9 to share the news with fans. "When the world sleeps magically! I have contracted Omicron despite taking precautions. My symptoms were joint pains, chills and a scratchy throat which was followed by a slightly sore throat - This was only on the first day! And every day my symptoms reduce greatly,” she wrote.

She also urged everyone else to take vaccines and follow COVID-19 safety protocols. "I'm glad I took both my vaccines as I believe that it prevents the disease from progressing by 85%. I urge everyone else to do the same if you haven't done so already. I hope and pray that this variant marks the end of the pandemic."

Actor Vishnu Vishal also announced on January 9 that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In his tweet that actor shared that he is sad about starting the year by testing positive. Requesting everyone who came in contact with him in recent times to take tests, he noted that he is hoping to recover soon. “2022! Starting wid a +IVE result. Guys, yes, I'm covid +ive. Anyone who came in contact with me in the last week, please take care. Horrific body pains and nose block, itchy throat and also mild fever. Looking forward to bounce back soon (sic),” he tweeted.

Actor Khusbhoo also shared with followers on January 10 that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. “Ok. finally #Covid catches up with me after dodging the last 2 waves. I have just tested positive. Till last eve I was negative. Have a running nose,did a test and Voila! I have isolated myself. Hate being alone. So keep me entertained for the next 5 days. N get tested if any signs (sic),” the actor-politician’s tweet read.

According to NDTV’s report, actor Sathyaraj has also been admitted to a private hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. The report also adds that he is currently undergoing treatment in Chennai. Many fans took to social media to wish him good health and a speedy recovery. Several other celebrities including actors Mahesh Babu, Trisha, Sherin and music director Thaman, among others took to social media recently to announce that they have contracted COVID-19 and are currently undergoing treatment.

In view of the spike in the number of cases, lockdown restrictions have been introduced by respective state governments in different parts of the country.

(With inputs from IANS)