Actor Ashish Vidyarthi marries fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua

Ashish Vidyarthi, National Award-winning actor (for Govind Nihalaniâ€™s 1994 film Drohkaal), now known as a motivational speaker, and travel and food vlogger, recently married fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua from Assam. Photographs from their wedding reception have gone viral on social media. Ashish is a famous actor known for playing prominent supporting roles in several Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films, such as Ghilli, Gudumba Shankar, Pokiri, and Ala Modalaindi. He has also acted in films in Malayalam, Kannada and other languages. The actor is 60 years old.

Rupali Barua is from Assam but lives in Kolkata, where she's associated with a fashion store. The couple got married in a low-key civil ceremony, according to media reports. At the reception event, Rupali wore a beautiful white mekhela paired with gold temple jewellery and Ashish was attired in a white and gold mundu.

Ashish was earlier married to actor Rajoshi Barua, daughter of yesteryear Assamese actor Shakuntala Barua. They have a son together.

Ashish, who is well-known for playing negative roles, is a National School of Drama graduate. He played the role of civil servant VP Menon in the biographical drama film Sardar (1993), based on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's life. He has since appeared in more than 300 films in 11 languages, winning and being nominated for several awards. More recently, he has been cast in several television and web series.