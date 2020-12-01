Actor Anupama Parameswaran showcases her artistic skills on Instagram

The actor played an important character in the recent Malayalam film that released on Netflix, ‘Maniyarayile Ashokan’, in which she draws many sketches.

Flix Entertainment

In Maniyarayile Ashokan, the recent Malayalam film that released on Netflix, actor Anupama Parameswaran plays a young woman in a small town, who has a major crush on a man who is unaware of it. She sketches his face multiple times on a notebook until one of these ends up floating on the lake and reaching the hands of the man, Ashokan. Regardless of what happens to their relationship, the pictures are pretty nice and it’s a pity no one appreciated the young woman for her drawing skills. Now it seems the actor who played the character can actually pull off some nice sketches herself.

Anupama’s Instagram page has recently been decked with posts of her experiments with colours. In one of these she is fully focussed on sketching a young couple kissing each other, the man with black hair and Elvis-like sideburns and the woman with copper brown hair.

The next is a video in which Anupama can be seen spreading a mix of wonderfully bright colours on a small canvas to create an abstract drawing. All the yellowish green makes you think of forests and wildlife.

In Anupama’s words, dabbling in colours is fun and does not have to be perfect. “I mean... playing with colours is always fun right... it never has to be perfect!!! #satisfying,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Three days ago, she posted one more piece of artwork – the face of a woman in rainbow colours, looking like a Bohemian from another time. Anupama wrote, “When shoot gets cancelled and you have no paint brush #notapro.”

After making her debut in the popular 2015 film Premam, Anupama has been busy with films across languages. She has acted in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films in the last five years. Maniyarayile Ashokan was in fact her comeback film in Malayalam, three year after Jomonte Suvisheshangal, in which she acted opposite Dulquer Salmaan.