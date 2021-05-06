Actor Andrea Jeremiah tests positive for coronavirus

Andrea was last seen in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial ‘Master’.

Flix Coronavirus

Many actors have tested positive in the second wave of coronavirus in the country. Kollywood actor Andrea Jeremiah took to social media recently to share with followers that she has contracted COVID-19. The actor and singer posted a video where she is seen singing the song ‘If this world were mine’. She extended her gratitude to her family members and followers who conveyed their wishes and for taking care of her.

“Dear all, Last week I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m grateful to all of my friends & family members who reached out and took care of me. Im still under home quarantine, but recovering well," Andrea wrote in her Instagram post on Wednesday.

Further announcing that she took a break from social media recently, Andrea wrote, “Took a break from social media, partly because I was sick and partly because I really didn’t know what to post at a time like this, when our country is going thru it’s worst Covid crisis.. and as always, when I don’t know what to say, I sing from my heart and hope that says it all.”

Andrea was last seen playing a small role in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master which hit the big screens on January 13 this year. The movie stars actors Vijay and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, while Vijay Sethupathi played the antagonist.

Andrea has a number of projects in her kitty. She will be next seen in Aranmanai 3, directed by Sundar C. The movie is the sequel to Aranmanai 2 which was released in the year 2016. The ensemble cast of Aranmanai 3 includes actors Arya and Rashi Khanna.

Andrea will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil film Vattam. She will be sharing the screen with actors Sibiraj, Athulya Ravi, Shyam Prasad, Samuthirakani and Natarajan Subramaniam. She is also currently working on the upcoming Tamil movies Kaa, Maaligai and Pisas u 2.