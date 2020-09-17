Actor Ajith Kumar's lawyers warn action against unauthorised representatives

Ajith's legal counsels shared a notice on the star's behalf reiterating that only information coming from his authorised representative was to be considered.

Flix Kollywood

Tamil actor Ajith, who rarely makes any public announcements, put out a notice that came as a surprise on Thursday. For his fans who have often created viral hashtags, hoping to get updates on his upcoming film Valimai, Thursday’s notice, in addition to surprise, came with a bit of a disappointment. Sadly for them, the update was not on Valimai but a reiteration of Ajith’s authorised public relations officer.

The public notice came from his legal counsels who were writing on behalf of Ajith, clarifying that any information regarding him and his work would only be made by his authorised representative, Suresh Chandra.

TNM reached out to Suresh Chandra to know what prompted this sudden notice from actor Ajith. “This is not reactionary but more of a precautionary,” he said. Notably there were reports that Ajith will team up with filmmaker Sudha Kongara for his next project but this is yet to be confirmed.

“It has come to our client’s attention that there are individuals who claim to be associated with or represent our client for his professional and business dealings,” the notice says.

“Our client (Ajith Kumar) would like to reiterate that Mr Suresh Chandra, who has been our client’s agent for the past several years, is the sole authorised person appointed by our client to represent and or/act on his behalf for our client’s professional and commercial engagements,” reads the notice.

The notice continues, “Should anyone have information about any other individual or entity that claims to act on behalf of or represent our client please notify Mr Suresh Chandra. Our client will not be responsible for any such unauthorised dealings and request the general public and others to be cautious before dealing with such unauthorised person (sic).”

Ajith, who was last seen in Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink, has reunited with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor from the former project. Titled Valimai, the film is yet to be completed.