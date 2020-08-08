Active containment zones in Bengaluru decline for 2nd day in a row, total at 13386

The positivity rate in Bengaluru is 17.79%, while the recovery rate stands at 52%.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Bengaluru has reported a decline in the number of active containment zones for the second day in a row. On Friday, active containment zones in Bengaluru reduced by 249, and the total now stands at 13,386. However, the total number of containment zones (which includes both active as well as zones that have returned to normal status) has gone up by 659 and stands at 26,998. While there is no official word on this, it could possibly mean that while containment zones were added, the number of containment zones that returned to normal was much higher.

Bommanahalli has the highest number of active containment zones at 2,944, while 4,551 have returned to normal status. It is followed by Mahadevpura which has 2,438 active containment zones and 3,113 that have returned to normal status. Third highest number of active containment zones are in Yelahanka at 2,349, while 2,279 have returned to normal.

192 out of 198 wards in the city have reported between 100 and 120 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak in Bengaluru. In the last ten days, Bengaluru west zone has reported the highest number of patients (382), followed by east zone (308) and south zone (258).

A total of 83 wards have reported between 11 to 59 new cases in the past 24 hours, with west zone reporting the most number of coronavirus positive patients (22%), followed by east zone (18%), south zone (15%) and Bommanahalli (12%).

The 30-39 age group reported a significantly higher number of new patients on Friday (335 men and 172 women), followed by the 20 to 29 age group (266 men and 199 women). Recoveries in the past day follow the same pattern in terms of age groups. Meanwhile, the 50 to 59 age group has reported the most coronavirus-related casualties since the inception of the pandemic in Bengaluru.

As on Friday, the positivity rate for coronavirus in the city is at 17.79% while the recovery rate is at 52%.