Ace shuttler and Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal to join BJP: Reports

Saina has supported the BJP on many occasions in the past.

Badminton player Saina Nehwal is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shortly. According to news channels, this was confirmed by BJP President J P Nadda in New Delhi.

The badminton player had recently participated in the Thailand Masters 2020 but was defeated in the first round of women's singles itself.

Earlier this month, Saina found herself at the centre of a controversy after badminton coach Pullela Gopichand revealed in a book that he was upset when she decided to join Prakash Padukone’s academy.

It is unclear as to what her role in the BJP will be. Saina Nehwal is a native of Haryana and was born in Hisar. She spent many years training in Hyderabad with Gopichand, but later moved to the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru.

In the past, Saina has supported the BJP government on many occasions, Recently, she was one of the first celebrities to support CAA and NRC. She tweeted in praise of Narendra Modi's speech and said, "I m hearing a thought provoking speech from @narendramodi sir #RamlilaMaidan."

In 2015, she was ranked world number 1. Saina has won over 23 international titles. She is the first Indian woman to reach the singles quarterfinals at the Olympics and also win a bronze medal. She has also won medals in the BWF World Championships and BWF World Junior Championships.

