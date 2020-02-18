Accountant allegedly forges sign of Balakrishna’s wife, held by Hyderabad police

The accused had joined NBK Films, a production company owned by Balakrishna, six months ago.

An accountant working with NBK Films, a production company owned by Nandamuri Balakrishna, was arrested by the Jubilee Hills police in Hyderabad on Monday, after he allegedly forged the signature of Vasundhara, the wife of the actor-politician.

The accused, identified as Shiva, had joined the company six months ago and had to make frequent trips to the bank as part of his job. Police said that to make things easier for himself, he allegedly forged the signature on a form to apply for mobile banking at the HDFC Bank in Jubilee Hills Road No 2.

When officials of the bank called Vasundhara and the accounts manager of the firm, V Subba Rao, as part of the verification process, both of them said that they had not applied for the mobile banking feature.

Upon verification, it was learnt that Shiva had allegedly forged Vasundhara's signature and submitted the form. Following this, Subba Rao approached the police and filed a complaint.

According to media reports, a case has been registered under Sections 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (Using as genuine, a forged document or electronic record) of the IPC. Further investigation is underway.

Shiva was presented in front of a local court on Monday, which sent him to judicial remand.

Balakrishna is presently the sitting legislator from Hindupur in Anantapur district. The two-time MLA is the son of NT Rama Rao, one of the most popular Telugu film actors of all time who went on to form the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and become the Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Balakrishna's sister, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, is married to former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, while his daughter, Nara Brahmini is married to Naidu's son, Nara Lokesh.

