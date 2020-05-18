Accenture acquires Ahmedabad-based big data analytics firm Byte Prophecy

The acquisition is aimed at meeting the growing demand for enterprise-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and digital analytics solutions in emerging markets.

Atom M&A

Global professional services company Accenture on Monday announced the acquisition of Ahmedabad-based Byte Prophecy, an automated insights and big data analytics company, for an undisclosed sum.

Aimed at meeting the growing demand for enterprise-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and digital analytics solutions in emerging markets, the acquisition will add nearly 50 data science and data engineering experts, with a particular focus on insight automation, to Accenture Applied Intelligence.

Piyush N. Singh, Accenture's market unit lead for India and sales lead for Growth Markets, said that beyond advanced technology capabilities, Accenture brings our clients a co-innovation mindset.

"In Byte Prophecy, we found a partner with the right mix of technology and consulting skills, and a client-centric innovation culture," he said in a statement.

Founded in 2011, Byte Prophecy has worked closely with Accenture Ventures since 2018 on open innovation efforts, collaborating and co-innovating with Accenture and its clients in Asia Pacific on advanced data and analytics projects.

"Our team has already been working with Byte Prophecy over the past two years, and together we've helped clients build the strong data foundations that are the cornerstone for successful AI adoption," said Athina Kanioura, Accenture's chief analytics officer and global lead for Applied Intelligence.

Over the past year, Accenture has made Applied Intelligence acquisitions in Australia, Spain, North America and the UK.

"The opportunity to become part of Accenture Applied Intelligence will enable us to jointly build stronger assets and expand our services to more clients in the emerging markets," said Mrugank Parikh, co-founder, Byte Prophecy.

Accenture currently has 509,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries.