Abu Dhabi airport attack: Indians who were killed identified, Embassy says

The Indian Embassy also said that out of the six people injured in the attacks, two were Indians who have now been discharged from hospital.

The identities of the two Indian nationals killed in the suspected Houthi drone attacks near the Abu Dhabi airport that sparked multiple explosions in the United Arab Emirates' capital have been established, the Indian Embassy said on Tuesday, January 18. The mission also said that two Indians were among six injured in the attacks. The two were discharged on Monday night after medical treatment.

On Monday, two Indians and a Pakistani national, all staff of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), were killed and six others injured in the attack claimed by the Houthi rebels of Yemen. The explosions were caused by "small flying objects", possibly drones, that hit three petroleum tankers in Abu Dhabi, officials said. The embassy in Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday that the identities of the two deceased Indian nationals have been established. “@IndembAbuDhabi officials are in touch with their family members. The Mission is working closely with UAE authorities, including ADNOC, for early repatriation of mortal remains,” it tweeted.

However, the embassy has not revealed their identities. "Of the 6 injured, 2 are Indian nationals. After receiving the medical treatment they were discharged yesterday night. We thank the UAE Government @MoFAICUAE & @AdnocGroup for their support," the embassy tweeted.

Speaking to The National newspaper on Monday, India's Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, said the Indian government would provide whatever assistance is possible to the families of the two deceased Indian citizens. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Monday tweeted," At approximately 10:00 AM this morning, an incident occurred at our Mussafah Fuel Depot in Abu Dhabi which resulted in the outbreak of a fire. ADNOC is deeply saddened to confirm that three colleagues have died. At this time, the entire ADNOC family extends its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of our colleagues who died this morning," the company tweeted.

Six more were injured and received immediate specialist medical care. Professional support teams are supporting the families of all those who have been impacted, the company said.

Meanwhile, messages of condemnation and solidarity have poured in from various quarters, a day after the drone attack. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia called Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. The Saudi Crown Prince expressed his deepest condolences for the deceased and his wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured. Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the attack in the strongest terms.

The UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and criminal escalation, a statement from the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said that the drone attacks, which struck Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) fuel facilities and the airport, will not go unpunished.

The UAE has been part of a Saudi-led military campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also received a phone call from King Abdullah of Jordan, during which he condemned the Houthi attack on facilities and civil areas in the UAE. The King affirmed Jordan's support for the UAE in facing threats to its security and expressed his condolences.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken also called Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to affirm the US' condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack of the terrorist Houthi militia on civil areas and facilities in the UAE.