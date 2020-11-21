Abdul Latheef, alleged aide of Bineesh in Bengaluru drugs case quizzed by ED

He appeared before the Enforcement Directorate head office on Friday morning.

news Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate is quizzing prominent businessman Abdul Latheef, who is the alleged aide of Bineesh Kodiyeri in the money laundering case, which has links to a drug bust in Bengaluru. Abdul Latheef, a prominent businessman and owner of Car Palace, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate head office in Bengaluru on Friday for interrogation. According to reports, ED sleuths had already collected evidence against Latheef.

Bineesh Kodiyeri, who has been arrested in the money laundering case, allegedly, according to reports, used to handle money received from selling drugs via Abdul Latheef. Following this, ED officials served a notice to the businessman two times, asking him to appear for interrogation in their office.

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering case back on October 29. He is currently in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau, who had his custody till Friday. NCB officials took Bineesh into custody back on November 17. According to reports which quoted officials from the bureau, Bineesh was not entirely cooperating with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Association of Malayalam Movie artists on Friday decided to wait for an explanation from Bineesh before taking action against him. Bineesh, who has acted in a few films, joined AMMA in 2009 and is a lifetime member of the body. After he was taken into custody, members of AMMAâ€™s executive committee including Sidhique and Jagadeesh (who is the treasurer) demanded that Bineesh either be suspended or expelled from the organisation. However, sources said that actors-turned-politicians Ganesh Kumar and Mukesh were opposed to this idea. The Executive Committee meeting of the body held on Friday decided to take no action against Bineesh until an explanation was sought from him.