‘Aaraattu’ would be a big treat for Mohanlal fans: Shraddha Srinath

In the film, Shraddha Srinath will play the Revenue Divisional Officer and she joined the sets of the movie a couple of days back.

Shraddha Srinath will be making a comeback into the Malayalam film industry after five years with the new Mohanlal starrer Aaraattu. Directed by B Unni Krishnan, the film went on the floors earlier this week. Joining the sets, Mohanlal took to Twitter saying, "Joined at the sets of my new movie #Aaraattu Directed by @unnikrishnanb and written by Udayakrishna.”

In the film, Shraddha Srinath will play the Revenue Divisional Officer and she has joined the sets of the movie a couple of days back. The actor, in an interview with Cinemaxpress, said that Aaraattu would be a complete Mohanlal film and will be a big treat for his fans. "Unni sir was very clear about what kind of film this was going to be. He said it's not something that requires a high level of thinking or anything. It has every ingredient that Mohanlal fans would love to see. The thrills, the cheers, the whistle-worthy moments. That said, it's also got an interesting plot, and the character I play has her own personality."

Earlier, joining the sets, the actor took to her official social media pages and revealed how the leading man Mohanlal welcomed her on the first day. "Joined the sets of 'Aaraattu' today. Met the whole team. @Mohanlal sir's first words to me were, "Welcome to the family". My day = made,” wrote the actor in a post.

Shraddha Srinath made her Malayalam debut in 2015 with Asif Ali-Indrajith Sukumaran starrer Kohinoor, in which she played a pivotal role and this would be her second outing in Malayalam.

According to the sources, the team will be filming their initial schedule in Palakkad and has commenced the project. Interestingly, Unni Krishnan and Mohanlal have worked together in Madambi, Mr Fraud, Villain and Grandmaster, and Udayakrishna and Mohanlal had collaborated for Pulimurugan which turned out to be one of the biggest hits in the star’s career. However, it will be the first time B Unni Krishnan and Udayakrishna will be teaming up.

Reports are that Mohanlal plays the title role of Neyyattinkara Gopan in this flick. The story of Neyyattinkara Gopante in Aaraattu will revolve around the main character played by Mohanlal and his travel from Neyyattinkara to Palakkad. Apparently, Gopan travels from Neyyattinkara to Palakkad in a black Mercedes, with the registration number 2255, on an assignment and what happens forms the crux of the film. Sources in the know say that the Merc also plays an important role in the film.

The film also stars Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, director Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty in supporting roles. Vijay Ulakanath is the DOP while Sameer Mohammed handles the editing. The shooting of Aaraattu is progressing in Palakkad.

