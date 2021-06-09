Aamir Khan to play chess against Vishwanathan Anand in ‘Checkmate COVID’ event

Organised by Chess.com in association with Akshaya Patra Foundation, the fundraiser for COVID-19 relief will feature five celebrities playing against Vishwanathan Anand.

Amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities and collectives have stepped forward to organise fundraisers and events so that the proceeds can be donated to people in need. Chess.com, which had organised an event called 'Checkmate COVID' to help members of the chess community affected by COVID-19, has come up with the celebrity edition of the same event. Scheduled to take place on June 13, the event will feature leading Indian celebrities playing half hour simultaneous games against five-time world champion and Indian chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand.

Chess.com will reveal the guests from their celebrity lineup with every milestone donation they hit. “INDIA'S BIGGEST EVER CHESS FUNDRAISING EVENT IS HERE! Wondering what those shadows represent? They are some of India's well known celebrities and dignitaries who will play an exhibition chess match against @vishy64theking!” Chess.com India wrote on Twitter while announcing the event on social media.

The organisers revealed the name of the first celebrity from the lineup on June 7. Announcing that popular Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will be participating in the event, Chess.com India tweeted, “The moment you all have been waiting for! Superstar Aamir Khan, an ardent chess lover, will be playing an exhibition match against former world champion Vishy Anand!(sic).”

Actor Aamir Khan is well-known as an ace chess player who has played with chess legend Vishwanathan Anand in the past. Many of the actor’s co-stars too have told the media that the actor is always up for a game of chess between shots on film sets. While Aamir is participating in the event, actor Hrithik Roshan too promoted the event by posting a video on social media wherein he provided details about the event and urged fans to donate for the cause.

Held in association with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, the proceeds will be used to serve individuals and families who are at risk of hunger through this devastating second wave of the pandemic. Checkmate COVID (Celebrity Edition) is scheduled to take place between 5-8 pm on June 13. The event will be streaming on YouTube channel Chesscom India.

Earlier, All India Chess Federation (AICF) had organised the Checkmate COVID programme to provide financial, medical and emotional support to chess players who have been affected by the second wave of the pandemic. As a part of the initiative, Vishwanathan Anand and four other Indian Grandmasters played simultaneous online exhibition matches against other chess players to raise funds for COVID-19 relief work in the country.