Aaj Tak journalist Aakashdeep Shukla dies by suicide

The Noida-based journalist, had allegedly been grappling with mental turmoil due to the ongoing threats from his wife's family.

Aakashdeep Shukla, a journalist associated with Aaj Tak, reportedly died by suicide on Monday, August 14. Shukla's tragic end has been linked to alleged mental trauma caused by continuous threats of criminal cases from his wife and her parents, according to film maker Deepika Bhardwaj. Shukla has been an assistant editor at Aaj Tak since 2021.

Deepika Bhardwaj, who took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), shared the news of Shukla's demise. Bhardwaj revealed that she had spoken to Shukla on the previous day. The Noida-based journalist, had allegedly been grappling with mental turmoil due to the ongoing threats from his wife's family.

Bhardwaj's account suggests that Shukla's court marriage was conducted under duress, and he had been subjected to continuous intimidation through threats of legal action. Bhardwaj had offered reassurances to Shukla during their conversation on Sunday, expressing the intention to address the issue.

Jagrati Shukla, a friend of Aakashdeep Shukla, revealed that the journalist had been under immense stress due to personal issues. She narrated that on Monday morning, a heated argument between Shukla and his wife took place in the presence of another friend. Following the argument, Shukla reportedly retreated to his room and took his own life.

एक मुस्कुराते हुए चेहरे के पीछे दुनियाभर की तक़लीफ़ें और दर्द छिपा होता है!



आज तक चैनल के सब एडिटर व मेरे मित्र @JournoAakash ने नोएडा में अपने फ़्लैट पर आत्महत्या कर इस दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया है,उनकी मृत्यु के बाद जानकारी मिली है कि वह मानसिक प्रताड़ना का शिकार थे और इस… pic.twitter.com/L6Jh5bH2tr — Zakir Ali Tyagi (@ZakirAliTyagi) August 14, 2023

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.