96 to Soodhu Kavvum: Five Vijay Sethupathi films to watch online

With Over-the-Top platforms making films across languages accessible to viewers, many are only just discovering the magic Vijay Sethupathi brings to the screen.

Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram with Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil is among the most anticipated releases of 2022. Though the actor struggled for several years to find his footing in the Tamil film industry, Vijay Sethupathi has since not only established himself, his fan base has grown wider than Tamil Nadu. VJS, as he's known, is also called 'Makkal Selvan' because of the popularity he enjoys with the audience.

With Over-the-Top platforms making films across languages accessible to viewers, many are only just discovering the magic he brings to the screen. If you are new to the Vijay Sethupathi fan club, here are five films you can watch online. Trust us, you won't be disappointed!

Super Deluxe (Netflix): Thiagarajan Kumararaja's 2019 hyperlink film saw Vijay Sethupathi playing transwoman Shilpa. Though the film had several stars in the cast, including Fahadh, Samantha, Ramya Krishnan and others, it was Vijay Sethupathi's empathetic portrayal of Shilpa and her relationship with her son that moved audiences the most. Vijay Sethupathi won Best Supporting Actor at the National Awards for the film.

Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (MX Player): Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, this comedy revolves around a man who suffers from temporary memory loss on the eve of his wedding. He does not realise that he has to get married the next day and his friends come up with an idea to see him through the event. Interestingly, the film is based on a bizarre incident that happened in real life to its cinematographer Prem Kumar. VJS is hilarious in the role, repeating the same lines and looking completely clueless about what's happening around him.

Soodhu Kavvum (Zee 5): Nalan Kumaraswamy's black comedy is about a gang of kidnappers that specialises in 'low-profile kednaping'. VJS as Das, the leader of the gang, is a riot as he has conversations with his imaginary girlfriend, Shalu. The film, which came out in 2013, became an instant fan favourite and is still looked upon as one of the best Tamil black comedies to have come out.

Vikram Vedha (Amazon Prime Video): The Hindi remake of the film with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan is on the cards, but true blue VJS fans have serious doubts about how well it will hold up. The film explores the clash between good and bad, right and wrong, with a cop and criminal playing a cat and mouse game. It's based on the premise of the Vikram-Vetal folklore where the Vetal presents a predicament to King Vikram and he has to give an answer. The dialogue "Oru kadha sollata sir" (Shall I tell you a story, Sir?) from the film has become part of common parlance in Tamil Nadu.

96 (Sunnxt): The music of the film became such a sensation that even before it was released, 96 managed to create an impact on fans of romance films. Directed by Prem Kumar, the film is about two high school sweethearts who meet after decades at a reunion. The female lead is played by Trisha. Vijay Sethupathi plays Ram, an introverted photographer who cannot forget his first love, and is happy to live in the memory of it. Shy, awkward and honest, Vijay Sethupathi's portrayal of Ram floored the audience, prompting remakes in Telugu and Kannada.